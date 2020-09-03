News

LAST CHANCE to get involved with the Investor Connector at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 - sign up now!

By , Special Features Editor

The Investor Connector returns for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020, and this is your last chance to get involved! Sign ups for the popular investor matchmaking event end at midnight tomorrow, Friday Sept 4th.

This investor matchmaking event pairs game companies - or individuals - with investors who are looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector to discuss their potential involvement with one another. These meetings are short and will take place throughout the week alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020’s meeting platform.

So if you’re a developer seeking funding for a cool project you’ve been working on, sign up now!

Confirmed investors so far:

  • LEGO Ventures
  • Nordic Game Ventures
  • LVP
  • 1Up Capital
  • First Fund
  • Com2us Corporation
  • Sega
  • BITKRAFT Venture
  • coparion
  • Creandum
  • VGames
  • Initial Capital
  • The Irregular Corporation
  • Uken Games
  • Konvoy Ventures
  • Hiro Capital
  • Play Ventures
  • Game seer venture partners
  • 1Up Ventures
  • Transcend Fund
  • Riot Games
  • Heartcore Capital
  • Velo Partners
  • Touchdown Ventures
  • Amplifier Game Invest
  • Galaxy Interactive
  • Hatinh Interactive

Please note that to take part in the Investor Connector, you must be a registered attendee of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020.

Register now

Book your tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 right now and sign up to the Investor Connector!

If you book a ticket to November’s G-STAR conference while you’re there, you can save an additional 20% too.

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.


