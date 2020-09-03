LAST CHANCE to get involved with the Investor Connector at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 - sign up now!

The Investor Connector returns for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020, and this is your last chance to get involved! Sign ups for the popular investor matchmaking event end at midnight tomorrow, Friday Sept 4th.

This investor matchmaking event pairs game companies - or individuals - with investors who are looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector to discuss their potential involvement with one another. These meetings are short and will take place throughout the week alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020’s meeting platform.

So if you’re a developer seeking funding for a cool project you’ve been working on, sign up now!

Confirmed investors so far:

LEGO Ventures

Nordic Game Ventures

LVP

1Up Capital

First Fund

Com2us Corporation

Sega

BITKRAFT Venture

coparion

Creandum

VGames

Initial Capital

The Irregular Corporation

Uken Games

Konvoy Ventures

Hiro Capital

Play Ventures

Game seer venture partners

1Up Ventures

Transcend Fund

Riot Games

Heartcore Capital

Velo Partners

Touchdown Ventures

Amplifier Game Invest

Galaxy Interactive

Hatinh Interactive

Please note that to take part in the Investor Connector, you must be a registered attendee of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020.

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.