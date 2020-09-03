Gamescom 2021 will combine physical and digital events

The next version fo Cologne trade fair Gamescom will have both physical and online elements.

That's according to German trade body GAME, which has described this year's show as "challenging" due to the on-going COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The organisation highlighted the performance of the Gamesom: Opening Night Live broadcast, now in its second year, which attracted over two million concurrent viewers. That's four times the audience the event had in 2019 when it debuted.

As a result of the success of an online-only Gamesom 2020, the trade body says that future shows will incorporate both digital and physical elements. Gamescom 2021 will be taking place between Wednesday, August 25th and Sunday, August 29th.

Going forward

"The extraordinary circumstances made Gamesom 2020 extremely challenging, yet especially exciting," GAME's managing director Felix Falk said.

"The digital concept demonstrates how big the international potential of our games event – already the largest in the world – still is. At the same time, however, it has become clear how important the on-site conference, in addition to further digital development, is for the community and the games industry.

So, we now have to take our experience from this year and use it to develop the ideal combined on- and offline event for 2021. We’re also especially happy about the political signals that were sent by Gamesom 2020. The launch of the major games funding programme announced by Federal Minister of Transport and Digital Infrastructure Andreas Scheuer is historic and marks the start of our race to catch up as a competitive international site for games development.

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas’s contribution to the Gamesom Congress, as well as the Debatt(l)e Royale and the participation of over 200 guests in digital tours, show that, this year too, Gamesom remains one of the most important platforms for the exchange between policymakers and the digital generation."

