Buff up on games publishing at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital

Less than two weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital, which takes place between September 14th and 18th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of tracks has increased for our Helsinki event. We have 15 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 15 tracks in turn. Today is The Art of Publishing, a track dedicated to the ins and outs of games publishing.

Wednesday September 16th

15:00 - The track will commence with a session from Miniclip head of business development Anh Luong. He will discuss what to look for in a publishing partnership.

16:00 - Up next, we have a fireside chat between Carry1st's head of games Nick Murray and chief of staff and partnerships lead Sean Gotkin. The pair will talk about publishing games in Africa.

16:30 - Want to know how to successfully publish your game in the MENA region? Then you will not want to miss Tamatem founder and CEO Hussam Hammo gives his talk on the subject.

17:00 - Next, join Brazil Games executive manager Eliana Russi as she discusses Brazil and Latin America - the next super territory for game development.

17:30 - We will close the track with a panel, seven industry experts will take to the stage to discuss what publishers do for their money. First up is Fellow Traveller production manager Des Gayle, Riot Games director and head of Riot Forge Leanne Loombe and Dark Horse Digital founder and project manager Jason Frazer. They will be joined by ChargeUp Games co-founder Kevin Flynn, Irdeto vice president of business development Paul Thind and Jam City senior director of publishing Ryan Atilano. The lineup is rounded up with Miniclip commercial associate Naheda Noori.

