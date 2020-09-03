News

20 reasons why you need to (virtually) attend Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020

20 reasons why you need to (virtually) attend Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020
By , Special Features Editor

It’s just two weeks to go until Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 goes live on Monday, September 14 to Friday, September 18, and you absolutely have to join us online!

And you can book your tickets to our online-only conference right now! If you book a ticket to November's G-STAR conference while you're there, you can save an additional 20% too.

Now without further ado, here are 20 reasons why you should be there!

Book your tickets now!

Grab your tickets now and join us for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020.

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.

To support jobseekers during this difficult time, we’re inviting a select amount of people currently out of work and looking for a new role absolutely FREE.

Seeking funding for your next project? Places in our Investor Connector curated meeting sessions are still available - the application deadline is at the end of this week so sign up now.

Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

Related Articles

News Sep 3rd, 2020

LAST CHANCE to get involved with the Investor Connector at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 - sign up now!

News Sep 2nd, 2020

Facebook, Jam City, ZeptoLab, Neogames and Kwalee all confirmed to speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020

News Sep 1st, 2020

Find the next step in your career, or meet your next business partner, publisher or investor online at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020

News Aug 28th, 2020

Calling all recruiters - find your next great talent with Careers Week at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital Helsinki!

News Aug 28th, 2020

From A to Z - which top companies will you be meeting online at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital Helsinki Digital 2020?

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies