Entries close this Monday Sept 7th for Publisher SpeedMatch at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020

The Publisher SpeedMatch returns for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020, and this is your last chance to get involved! Sign ups for Publisher SpeedMatch end at midnight this Monday Sept 7th.

Over 1,500 games industry professionals - from C-level executives representing huge companies including publishers, to small indie studios and lone developers - will log onto their computers to connect with one another and learn from the world’s leading authorities in the games industry.

And the Publisher SpeedMatch is a great opportunity to connect with top publishers and developers alike!

What does the digital Publisher SpeedMatch look like?

These sessions introduce pre-selected applicants of developers and publishers for speed-dating style meetings. These short meets aren’t designed for closing a deal, however they are great for participants to make initial contact, which can be followed up with a longer meeting either during or after the conference.

Like the rest of the content and other fringe events available at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital, Publisher SpeedMatch will take place entirely over the internet alongside our online meeting platform.

The Publisher SpeedMatch sessions are open to all qualifying attendees of our online-only conference, all you have to do is sign up here!

And if you’re not yet registered, you can do that right now! While you’re there, If you book a ticket to November’s G-STAR conference, you can save an additional 20% too..

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.