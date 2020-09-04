News

Apple delays privacy policy changes to next year

By , Staff Writer

Apple will delay changes to its privacy policies that could have a negative impact on Facebook and other companies with an iOS user base.

As reported by Reuters, the delay would be welcomed by Facebook, who recently made its negative thoughts on the iOS 14 changes public. In fact, the social media giant insisted that the operating system would make its mobile advertising tools near to useless.

However, Apple has since said it would push back the date that will force companies to use its new tracking permission policy to early next year, allowing them to make the necessary changes. Although Facebook has claimed it will stop using the tool that will require a prompt in its apps.

"When enabled, a system prompt will give users the ability to allow or reject that tracking on an app-by-app basis. We want to give developers the time they need to make the necessary changes, and as a result, the requirement to use this tracking permission will go into effect early next year," said Apple.

Under scrutiny

This is not the first time that Apple has come under fire from Facebook, as last month, the social media behemoth blasted the tech giant for its App Store commission costs. Facebook is one of several companies that believes Apple should waive its 30 per cent fee, particularly as it would aid smaller businesses.

Furthermore, Facebook was forced to make changes to its gaming app in order for it to be approved for the App Store. Namely, it removed instant games, a key part of the app that can only be enjoyed by Android users.


