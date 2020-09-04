Learn the ins and outs of creating games at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital

Just over one week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital, which takes place between September 14th and 18th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of tracks has increased for our Helsinki event. We have 15 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 15 tracks in turn. Today is Game Maker Insights.

Wednesday September 16th

9:00 - The track will kick off with a superstar session, to be held by King studio lead narrative designer Abigail Rindo. She will discuss how to design a compelling narrative for mobile audiences, covering how to increase engagement and loyalty within a player base.

9:30 - Up next, we have a talk with Ten Square Games senior UX/UI designer Franic Leo Tabios, with a focus on reinventing the discovery process.

10:00 - Thinking of making the leap to hypercasual? Then you will not want to miss a session with Crazy Labs head of publishing Moria Goldstein Toren. Her talk is titled from casual to hypercasual - a practical guide on how to turn your casual production team to a hypercasual commando unit.

10:30 - Next, join Wixel Studios COO and co-founder Reine Abbas for her session on you think COVID is a crisis? I'm creating games from a country where COVID is a mini-game.

11:30 - Have a thing for cross-platform play? Join Black Block CEO Robin Squire as he explains how to build the future of connected, open worlds, starting with mobile.

12:00 - We shall close the track with a panel, and the focus will be on drawing inspiration from outside games. Six industry experts will offer their insight, starting with DigiPlay Gaming game designer Brandon Cordell Jones, Housemarque narrative designer Eevi Korhonen and freelance writer and narrative designer Joseph Knowles. They will be joined by Arcane Circus co-founder and lead artist Molly Heady-Carroll, Half Mermaid game director and owner Sam Barlow and StikiPixels CEO Yarden Yaroshevski.

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending. You can also check out our other track rundowns and coverage of previous Pocket Gamer Connects conferences ahead of the event itself.

Like what you see? Well, there's still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital here.