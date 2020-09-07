News

Skillz teams up with Floyd Mayweather Jr. for branded tournaments

By , Staff Writer

Mobile games platform Skillz teamed up with former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. for an exclusive branded tournament.

Over the past weekend, Mayweather fans were able to compete for a chance to win a variety of branded prizes. The former pro athlete was undefeated and won 15 major world titles over the course of his impressive career.

Up for grabs was a trip to Las Vegas, a virtual meet and greet and a signed pair of boxing gloves, among other things. All in all, the prize pool came to a total of $135,000 and was open to new users of 21 Blitz.

The best ever

"When you're undefeated, there isn't a moment where you can accept anything less than perfection. And so I'm partnering with the best mobile gaming company out there in Skillz while bringing my latest tech venture Stardam Images to knockout advertising," said Mayweather.

"The best of the best, with the best. Who's ready to make some money in my tournaments?"

Skillz founder and CEO Andrew Paradise added: "Floyd Mayweather, one of the greatest boxers alive, celebrates the spirit of competition using Skillz, and his tournament series will offer a fun and interactive experience for everyone to embrace their inner champion."

Recently, it was revealed Skillz would be going public on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with SPAC Flying Eagle.


