Join us on September 8th for our next PocketGamer.biz RoundTable session

If we've proven one thing with our Pocket Gamer Connects Digital conferences, it's that you can still have an interesting and insightful discussion with a panel of gaming experts from the comfort of their own homes.

And while we're gearing up to do even more exciting online conference content in the future, we wanted to give our readers more opportunities to learn from the industry's best and brightest.

So we've introduced our PocketGamer.biz RoundTable sessions, a regular chance for professionals to come together and chat about a hot topic, live and direct to your computer. And the best part? It's completely free.

What's coming up?

Our next RoundTable session will take place on Tuesday 8th September at 4pm BST, and its all about pitching to publishers. With insight from our partners Kwalee, the session will offer advice and insight you'll need to ensure your projects are pitch-perfect.

Speakers include:

Simon Prytherch, Head of Publishing at Kwalee

Katleen Evers, Director of Developer Relations at Genvid Technologies

Stephen Hey, Director at HeyStephenHey

Kay Gruenwoldt, CEO at Paladin Studios

Shintaro Kanaoya, Founder and CEO at Chorus Worldwide

You can sign up to be a part of the discussion here, which will allow you direct access to the panel to ask any questions you have during the session.

And they'll all be completely free to give you a taste of what to expect at our Pocket Gamer Connects Digital events, including Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki on September 14th-18th.