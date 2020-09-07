News

CD Projekt's revenue increases 70% year-on-year

By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Polish games giant CD Projekt saw its revenue rise by almost 70 per cent year-on-year for the first half of 2020.

In its financial release for the six months ending June 30th, the company reported zł364m ($97m) in revenue sales, while profit increased to zł147m ($39.2m). Like many games firms, CD Projekt has benefitted from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, with people staying at home to try and halt the spread of the virus.

A coin for your Witcher

"This improvement in our earnings compared to the past year is due, among others, to the unceasing popularity of The Witcher 3, including excellent sales of its Nintendo Switch edition, as well as releases of other games from The Witcher universe on new hardware platforms," CFO and VP Piotr Nielubowicz said.

"In late 2019 Gwent was made available to users of iOS devices, with the Android release following in the first half of the current year. We also released Thronebreaker for Nintendo Switch. The mobile editions of our games – another first for us – have met with very positive reception among gamers.

"The Group’s earnings also benefited from the free movement restrictions introduced in many countries in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Gamer interest spiked during the lockdown period, with many people trying out video games for the first time in their lives, or returning to this form of entertainment after years of inactivity – mostly as a result of the easy availability of video games on digital distribution platforms, without the need to leave one’s home."

Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

