PUBG Corp cuts Indian publishing partnership with Tencent

By , Staff Writer

PUBG Corp has chosen to cut its PUBG Mobile publishing partnership with Tencent in India.

As announced via a site update, the games company will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country moving forward. The decision follows a wave of bans issued by the Indian government last week, PUBG Mobile being one of more than 100 Chinese associated apps to get the boot.

Rumours of an impending ban began to swirl in July, the reason being privacy and security concerns that the Indian government had in regards to Chinese apps. While PUBG Corp parent company – Bluepoint – may be South Korean, Tencent is based in China; thus, the popular battle royale was removed.

Returning to battle

"PUBG Corporation fully understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company," said PUBG Corp.

"It hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations."

PUBG Mobile has proven popular worldwide. This year alone, the game has broken two impressive milestones as it not only hit 600 million downloads but also broke $3 billion in lifetime revenue, more than double what it had earned by December 2019.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

