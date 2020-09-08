Super Mario 3D All-Stars is already a best-seller on Amazon

Nintendo's upcoming Super Mario 3D All-Stars on Switch has already claimed a place among the best-selling games on Amazon.

As reported by VGC, the trio of remastered titles – Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy – has already become the second best-selling game on Amazon's US site. It comes in behind fellow Switch exclusive Animal Crossing: New horizons.

Meanwhile, on the UK version of the retailer's site, All-Stars comes in at No.7, it sits behind New Horizons, Minecraft, Pokemon Sword, Mario Kart 8 and The Last of Us Part II. The reason for the strong sales is the limited availability of the game. It will only retail until March 2021.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars was announced last week as part of the Mario 35th Anniversary Direct held by Nintendo.

Delayed festivities

For months, fans of the Italian plumber had been gearing themselves up for the 35th-anniversary celebrations. However, as detailed by VGC, the festivities could have happened months ago.

Recently, a page has been discovered on Nintendo's website, one that indicates "35th Anniversary Auto-Mario" Ninja Speedrun challenge in Super Mario Maker 2 was originally scheduled for April 14th.

However, over recent months, Nintendo has gotten fans excited through various partnerships with LEGO, Levi's and Puma for an Interactive LEGO set, clothing range and trainers respectively. Furthermore, The Japanese firm teamed up with Hasbro for a Mario Monopoly board game and Jenga.