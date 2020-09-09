Final conference schedule revealed for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020

It’s less than one week until Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 goes live, and we are excited to announce that the final conference schedule has now been locked in!

Europe’s biggest mobile B2B games industry conference goes online from next Monday, September 14 all the way until Friday, September 18 on UK time, and we can’t wait to share with you all that’s happening during the week.

Over 1,500 games industry professionals from all around the world will log onto our platform to hear from more than 250 of the world’s leading authorities of the games industry, from companies such as DICE, Rovio, King, Ubisoft, Jagex, Microsoft, Unity, Fingersoft, Sony and many more, including many of the companies you saw and heard from at the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2020.

Joining Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 in the digital realm is partner event Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital #1, making its online debut. Combining both events, that’s 21 conference tracks, 170+ sessions and 170+ hours of video content streamed live and recorded for on-demand viewing.

You can view the entire schedule on the official event site now.

21 incredible tracks

For the mobile, PC, console and esports industries, the tracks cover everything from tips for developers through the business of making money from games to industry trends you can’t afford to miss. There’s even a new track about the wider media world of TV, films and comics:

The Growth Track (Sponsored by Lab Cave)

Global Trends (Sponsored by App Annie)

Monetiser (Sponsored by App Annie)

Finland's Finest

The Developer Toolkit (Sponsored by Denuvo)

Hypercasual + Social Games (Sponsored by Tenjin)

Show Me The Money

Game Maker Insights

The Art of Publishing (Sponsored by Miniclip)

Live Ops Landscape (Sponsored by Microsoft Game Stack)

Big Screen Gaming (Sponsored by Genvid)

Incredible Indies

Industry Visions & Values

Esports + Influencers

Beyond Games

We couldn’t leave out our partner event Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital #1 either, foregrounding everything you need to know about the burgeoning blockchain games industry:

Blockchain Basics

Blockchain Future Trends

NFT Know-how

Show Me The Money

Blockchain Game Design

Game Developer Stories

250+ global games experts

We’ve lined up an amazing roster of speakers from all around the world for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020. Just some of the highlights include:

Bungie, Dan McAuliffe, Executive Producer

Dan McAuliffe, Executive Producer Cinemoi, David Mullich, Game Producer and Product Manager

David Mullich, Game Producer and Product Manager King, Patience Ashiokai Ocquaye, Junior Level Designer

Patience Ashiokai Ocquaye, Junior Level Designer Paradox Interactive, Dhaunae De Vir, Business Developer

Dhaunae De Vir, Business Developer Super Evil Megacorp, Kristian Segerstrale, CEO

Kristian Segerstrale, CEO Zynga, Sonja Angesleva, Product Lead

You can view the entire list on the official website.

Bringing Helsinki online

This is the time of year where the Pocket Gamer Connects series typically heads to the capital of Finland to celebrate the mobile gaming motherland. Unfortunately, we are unable to make the trip this time, but we’ve done the next best thing and brought our annual Helsinki show online. By bringing this conference online, industry professionals from all around the world can explore the Finnish games market without having to travel, while also Finnish games professionals can expand their horizons to the international markets.Please note, because we’re locked down in the UK at the moment, all times in the schedule are British Summer Time (London time zone)!

We’re also happy to announce that the IDGA Finland is running their brilliant IGDA Mentor Café, where games industry leaders will share their knowledge and expertise in short, 15 minute mentoring sessions. After these sessions have finished there’ll be a chance to mingle in a relaxed environment for more conversations.

Another addition to the online lineup is the Pocket Jam #5, ran in collaboration with the Finnish Game Jam. Developers will have two days to create bite-sizes mobile games for their shot at glory!

Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week

We understand that the games industry is having a tough year, and despite some great download and revenue numbers for mobile games, the current global situation has impacted parts of the industry with job cuts and recruitment challenges. To support jobseekers during this crisis and to fill in some of the hiring gaps, we have brought back the Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week for Helsinki Digital next week.

During the Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week, you can expect to see:

Digital jobs board listing on the main event channel

A mail-out of key vacancies to all attendees

A daily ‘recruitment hour’ in the Discord channel where recruiters and job-seekers can gather

A virtual jobs fair (match-making event where we connect job seekers with recruiters)

Focused ‘recruitment’ talks,panels + round-tables/badged in the show

Supporting editorial coverage on PocketGamer.biz

As part of this initiative, we are making a number of jobseeker tickets available free to people currently out of work and looking for a new role. This will not only give you access to the specific recruitment opportunities but also all other aspects of the Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 event we’ve listed above, and about to mention below…

And because we know that indie developers have been hardest hit by the current global situation, we have reserved a selection of free tickets for small studios. If you think you qualify, please apply now.

24/7 networking, no matter where you are in the world

As one of our amazing 1,500+ virtual attendees, you will have around-the-clock access to the MeetToMatch platform that we have adopted for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020.

Additionally, every attendee will have access to our Discord server, enabling you to connect with other professionals in chat channels, voice chats, as well as the opportunity to meet with sponsors, chat with speakers after their talk, and access to some of the fringe events we’re about to list…

Please note that the Big Indie Pitch sessions are already at capacity - if you were hoping to compete, please apply early for a future event.

