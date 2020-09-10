Network with the talent behind the BIGGEST games next week at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital

There's just this weekend to go until Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 goes live on Monday September 14!
Over 1,500 games industry professionals from all around the world will log onto our platform to hear from more than 250 of the world’s leading authorities in the games industry, including many of the companies you saw and heard from at the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2020.
You can view the entire schedule on the official event site, but for now, here are some of the biggest games, household names and Pocket Gamer favourites that are represented at next week's five-day event for the global games industry.
- Agar.io, Miniclip
- Angry Birds, Rovio
- Assassin's Creed, Ubisoft
- Best Fiends, Seriously Digital Entertainment
- Black Desert, Pearl Abyss
- Call of Duty, Activision
- Candy Crush, King
- Cryptokitties, Dapper Labs
- CSR Racing 2, NaturalMotion
- Destiny, Bungie
- Fall Guys, Mediatonic
- FarmVille, Zynga
- Final Fantasy, Square Enix
- Helix Jump, Voodoo
- Heroes of Might and Magic, 3DO
- Hill Climb Racing, Fingersoft
- League of Legends, Riot Games
- Lineage, NCSOFT
- Monster Strike, Mixi
- Pokemon GO, Niantic
- RuneScape, Jagex
- Spider-Man, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Star Wars Battlefront, DICE
- Subway Surfers, Sybo
- Words with Friends, Zynga
The clue's in the name!
Our industry-leading series of events is called Pocket Gamer Connects because that's exactly what it offers - the chance to connect with the global games industry! And of course, that includes all the incredible talent behind the games we've featured today.
For your chance to meet the people behind the games - all online, of course - tickets are available now.
