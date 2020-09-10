Learn all about industry visions and values at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital

Less than a week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital, which takes place between September 14th and 18th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of tracks has increased for our Helsinki event. We have 15 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 15 tracks in turn. Today is Industry Visions and Values.

Friday September 18th

14:30 - Kicking the afternoon off is SpecialEffect founder and CEO Dr. Mick Donegan looking at accessibility in mobile games.

15:00 - Next, FarBridge producer and BD Donald Harris will explore some practical steps to creating an inviting culture.

15:30 - The first panel of the session will focusing on creating cultures that reinforce positivity. The panel includes Jagex head of HR Emma Russell and Unicorn Pirate Studios COO Ana Toledo alongside Game Drive founder and CEO Christopher Green, Saga Performance founder Satu Ahlman, Geogrify CEO Kate Edwards, and King junior level designer Patience Ashiokai Ocquaye.

16:20 - Mental health is a key issue in any industry, but especially in games. Take This executive director Eve Crevoshay will be giving a talk to explore the issue.

16:50 - Our final talk of the session, Women in Games International CFO Joanie Kraut will explore why women in leadership, and inclusion in general, is good for business.

17:20 - Our final panel of the track will focus on identity and the power of expression in games. Our own Sophia Aubrey Drake will be joined by FarBridge producer and BD Donald Harris, Nyamakop producer Limpho Moeti, We in Games Finland co-founder and vice president Emilia Machuca, RE:BIND.io founder and lead writer Emily Rose, and Jam City's Harry Potter game director Sarah Wolf.

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending. You can also check out our other track rundowns and coverage of previous Pocket Gamer Connects conferences ahead of the event itself.

Like what you see? Well, there's still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital here.