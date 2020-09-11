FREE entry for games industry jobseekers with careers week at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020, Sept 14-18

Are you looking for the next step in your professional career? Join us for the Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week taking place at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 next week!

And the best bit is that jobseekers can attend free!

As you’re aware, many of the normal channels for recruitment have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, as well as other companies having to make difficult decisions with layoffs.

In order to support jobseekers during this difficult time and to help fill in some of the recruitment gaps, we will be running Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week once again which is supported by our wonderful sponsors, Hutch and Rovio.

What can you expect from the Careers Week?

There’s a multitude of Careers Week related activities running all throughout the week of Helsinki Digital, one of which includes a daily recruitment hour in the Discord server. Every day from 3:00pm to 4:00pm (UK time), recruiters and jobseekers can gather in one of the Discord channels. Jobseekers can ask recruiters for advice on how to land their dream jobs and discuss what recruiters are looking for.

On Tuesday September 15th and Thursday September 17th, there are specific careers Q&As running where specialist recruiters in the games space can share focused information from a recruiters’ perspective.

Alongside the recruitment hours and careers Q&As, we have invited games industry professionals in the recruitment sphere to our event and curated focused recruitment talks, panels and roundtable discussions.

Additionally, you will be able to view all available job listings on our digital jobs board here and view supporting editorial coverage on PocketGamer.biz. All of our virtual attendees will also receive a mailout of key vacancies.

Get involved now

If you’d like to get involved and find the next step in your professional career, please fill out this form. We will carefully consider all applications and get back to you if you qualify for participation. All successful applicants will gain access to not only Careers Week, but to everything Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 has to offer.

If you’re not a jobseeker or want guaranteed access to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 - including Careers Week - you can register for your tickets now.

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.