CGC | LIVE – the all-new digital edition of Cutting-edge Games Conference announced

On Tuesday September 22 to Saturday September 26, Cutting-edge Games Conference invites all game industry professionals and enthusiasts to plunge into a completely different world for five days, to explore new capabilities of technology and creativity during the game developers’ conference sessions and on the online exhibition area!

Keeping in mind all restrictions and travel limitations cast upon the game industry by the COVID-19 pandemic, the CGC team decided to choose a different event format for the upcoming fifth edition of the conference. This time, CGC is going to be digital, which means it will be even bigger and brighter than before, featuring gaming companies and products in mobile, console and esports sectors, in addition to VR/AR, blockchain and NFT games, traditionally strongly represented at our shows.

PINE mobile and web app, specially designed to handle such kinds of online events, will serve as a platform for talks and panels, games showcase, pitching sessions, networking and virtual expo. You will have access to the latest games industry insights, forefront technologies and developments, as well as a variety of networking opportunities – ranging from group chats to personal and random meetings.

Don’t miss this invaluable opportunity to talk about modern trends in the games industry, evaluate and enjoy the newest tech and products, listen to talks and debates by the gaming world’s thought leaders, participate in activities at exhibitors’ booths and get inspired for new accomplishments and partnerships!

More information at https://cgc.one/