Go Beyond Games at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital

Less than a week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital, which takes place between September 14th and 18th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of tracks has increased for our Helsinki event. We have 15 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 15 tracks in turn. Today is Beyond Games.

Friday September 18th

15:00 - Kicking things off will be a superstar session from Cinemoi game producer and product manager David Mullich, who will be talking about how games, movies, and other mediums interact.

15:30 - Next we have a speed panel looking at narrative flow in comics and films. The panel includes Texas Student Television narrative director Ashley Poprik, HaZ Films co-founder Hazraf 'HaZ' Dulull, and TPub Comics founder and editor Neil Gibson.

16:00 - Want to know more about creating characters? Writer Paul Cornell will be talking about exactly that.

16:30 - Thoughtfish CEO and creative director Christina Barleben takes the virtual stage next to discuss turning the whole world into your playground.

17:00 - Transmedia is becoming one of the big things to watch, and One 3 Creative chief storyteller Houston Howard will be looking at using transmedia to expand an IP.

17:30 - Round off the session, we have a panel focused on what TV and films need to learn from the games industry, moderated by our very own Dave Bradley. He'll be joined by previous speaker Houston Howard, Nopia head of production Felicia Prehn, Supremacy Games CEO and creative director Jari Pauna, Behaviour Interactive head of BD for Europe Stefan Kreutzer, and Rebellion talent acquisition manager Eamonn Vann-Harris.

