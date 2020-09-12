Take a look at the live ops landscape at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital

Less than a week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital, which takes place between September 14th and 18th.

Thursday September 17th

9:00 - To start the track, ZeptoLab head of live ops Francisco Bravo Landolfi will be giving superstar session focusing on designing your game with live ops in mind.

9:30 - Next, Tentuplay co-founder and COO Hyeyon Kwon will be looking at personalisation and a new approach for segmentation.

10:00 - Wondering about hosting music events in a game? Lockwood Publishing CCO Oliver Kern will talk you through how the studio is doing it with Avakin Life.

10:30 - Next up, Bombay Play co-founder and director Oliver Jones will be talking about dealing with live ops as a start-up that only has a small team behind it.

11:00 - For the final talk of the morning Unity GM of deltaDNA Mark Robinson will be looking at key trends in blending ads and IAP in your game economy.

11:30 - We're rounding the morning off with a panel focusing on the danger of not considering live ops early in your game's production. Previous speaker Oliver Jones returns, joined by Square Enix product lead for mobile Albert Custodio Martinez, MAG Interactive QA coordinator and customer support manager Chris Peters, DECA Games head of business development Stephen Lee, and Microsoft PlayFab engagement manager Mark Val.

14:00 - Mark Val returns to kick off the afternoon sessions, beginning with a talk on his ten year journey of iteration and best practices in live ops.

14:30 - Next up, Jagex product director Mark Casey stops by to talk about live ops strategy in living games, such as the developer's long-running MMO RuneScape.

15:00 - King lead level designer Oliver Dowling then takes to the virtual stage for a talk focused on engaging and retaining your users through your live ops.

15:30 - Looking to build and foster a community in and around your game? Then check out this talk from Seriously senior marketing director Tess Thormodsgaard.

16:00 - Perfect Day Games CEO Josh Ayala steps up next to talk about optimising your game for success through live ops.

16:30 - For the final talk of the day, Unicorn Pirate Studios senior live ops producer Finn-Lily Heartwood will be taking a look at developing inclusive and diverse content in live ops for mobile games.

17:00 - Our final panel of the day is entitled "Why Live Ops is not a Dirty Word - Best Practices, & Why Good Practice isn't Limited to the Platform". Mark Val returns for his third session of the day, alongside East Side Games CEO and co-founder Josh Nilson, Pixel Noire Games lead designer Javier Barnes, Amber head of product development Scott Humphries, LILA Games CEO Joseph Kim, Tag Games CEO Marc Williamson, and Miniclip head of external developer relations Jamie Cason.

