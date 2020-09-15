News

Missed day one of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020? Don’t make the same mistake again!

In case you missed it, yesterday was the first day of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020, the five-day online event for the global games industry.

1,500+ games industry professionals from more than 70 countries are all connecting via our 24/7 networking platform - MeetToMatch - as well as on dedicated Discord servers.

You're missing out if you aren't one of the 600+ companies doing business during the conference right now. You can change that right now!

Knowledge is power

The 21-track conference schedule opened yesterday with the Growth Track and Global Trends, including some fascinating insights including:

Partner event Blockchain Gamer LIVE! also kicked off with two tracks for anyone looking to explore this exciting new technology: Blockchain Basics and Future Trends.

AND WE'RE BACK FOR MORE TODAY!

Day two gets underway today at 09:00 (UK time) with the Monetiser track and Finland's Finest. Starting an hour later at 10:00 am, Blockchain is once more on the agenda with NFT Know-how and Show Me The Money.

Don't worry that you've missed a day of the talks, as every seminar will be made available to watch later on-demand.

And there's still four days of live video content with the chance to put your questions to our expert speakers in real-time…

Charlie Scowen
