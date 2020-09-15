PGC Helsinki Digital: Learning from Fingersoft's new game development funnel

Different companies have various ways in which the development process works. For example, mobile games specialist Fingersoft has adopted a game development funnel.

As part of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital, Fingersoft director of business development Daniel Rantala discussed the company's new funnel.

Through the all-new game development funnel, all staff members are offered an equal opportunity to generate ideas.

The firm's development model is made up of independent development teams, communication tools such as a company roadmap and internal forums. Finally, there are shared infrastructure teams.

"The best part about this whole funnel is that we can give everyone that works for us equal opportunities to create games," said Rantala.

Enter the funnel

Fingersoft's game development funnel offers all employees equal creative freedom. For example, should an employee have an idea they have the creative freedom to pursue it and will be given transparently available sources and time slots.

Next, there is visibility to all projects across the entire company, to allow the celebration of milestones and shared learning. Moreover, the rules for decision making apply to all members of staff.

"It's all about the fun, games are entertainment at the end of the day," said Rantala.

Staff will be given two weeks off work to tinker, to see if something truly could come from the game idea. Also, can you get other members of the team excited about your plan? Next, the game gets made to be played in-house, it is a bit of fun to see if colleagues share an enthusiasm for the game.

Next, it is time to discover if real players like the game too. Should players like it, then it is time for the company to look into business and monetisation. Finally, it is time to learn whether or not the new title will scale, should it grow, then the game will be launched worldwide.

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital is the best of our Pocket Gamer Connects conference in an online form, with an entire week of talks, meetings, and pitch events taking place from September 14th to the 18th. You can read up on all the tracks taking place throughout the week here.