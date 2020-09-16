FREE OFFER! Get trial access to the Game Maker Insights track at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020

Hello there! We're halfway through Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020, the five-day online event for the global games industry.
It's been a fantastic couple of days so far, with 1,500+ attendees from 600+ companies across 70+ countries watching 250+ world-class experts deliver seminars covering everything from the latest innovations in user acquisition and retention to 5G, streaming and future trends.
Want to see what we're up to? You're in luck…
Today only - Wednesday September 16 - we're offering FREE trial access to the Game Maker Insights track from 09:00 (UK Time).
(You’ll need a free Zoom account if you don’t already have one.)
NB: This offer is for games industry professionals only. We reserve the right to refuse or remove access. This trial offers access to a selection of talks, but will not give you access to any of the other tracks, on-demand videos, the meeting system or anything else - those are for paying delegates only! We reserve the right to withdraw this link at any time. If it doesn't work, that's likely because we reached capacity and/or cut the link.
Game Maker Insights track schedule
09:00: Superstar Session: Designing Compelling Narratives for Mobile Game Audiences
- King, Abigail Rindo
09:30: Reinventing the Discovery Process
- Ten Square Games, Francis Leo Tabios
10:00: From Casual to Hypercasual - A Practical Guide on How to Turn Your Casual Production Team to a Hypercasual Commando Unit
- Crazy Labs, Moria Goldstein
10:30: You Think COVID is a Crisis? I'm Creating Games from a Country Where COVID is a Mini-game!
- Wixel Studios, Reine Abbas
11:00: Five Things: About Autonomous Teams
- Hutch, Andy Watson
11:30: Building the Future of Connected Open Worlds - Mobile First, Cross-platform Later
- Black Block, Robin Squire
12:00: Panel: Drawing Inspiration from Outside Games
- Stickipixels, Yarden Yaroshevski
- Rovio, Joseph Knowles
- Housemarque, Eevi Korhonen
- Arcane Circus, Molly Heady-Carroll
- Digital Play, Brandon Cordell-Jones
- Half Mermaid, Sam Barlow
You can view the full schedule on the official event site.
Like what you see?
Tickets are still available! You can take part in every seminar for the rest of the week and put your burning questions to our experts in real-time - or catch up on everything you've missed so far with video on-demand.
And as a registered attendee, you'll also get access to the 24/7 Meet-to-Match meeting system, our 'show floor' Discord chat channel and fringe events like the IGDA Mentor Lounge, Publisher SpeedMatch and Careers Week.
