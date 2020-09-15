Razer accidentally leaks info of over 100k customers

PC hardware and peripherals specialist Razer has accidentally revealed the personal information of more than 100,000 of its customers.

That's according to a report from security researcher Volodymyr Diachenko – as reported by The Verge – who claims that user information was made publicly available on Razer's website on August 18th.

Those looking could see orders made on the company's storefront, as well as email addresses, phone numbers and order addresses, though credit card information was omitted.

Diachenko claims he made Razer aware of this fault but the company didn't get back to him for three weeks. The firm says that it fixed the problem on September 9th in a statement to the researcher.

Apologise

"We were made aware by Mr. Volodymyr of a server misconfiguration that potentially exposed order details, customer and shipping information. No other sensitive data such as credit card numbers or passwords was exposed," Razer said.

"The server misconfiguration has been fixed on 9 Sept, prior to the lapse being made public.

"We would like to thank you, sincerely apologise for the lapse and have taken all necessary steps to fix the issue as well as conduct a thorough review of our IT security and systems. We remain committed to ensure the digital safety and security of all our customers."

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.