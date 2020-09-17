News

Facebook officially reveals Oculus Quest 2

By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Social media giant Facebook has unveiled its latest virtual reality headset, the Oculus Quest 2.

The firm revealed the hardware yesterday, alongside new Touch controllers. The tech boasts higher-resolution screens with 50 per cent more pixels than the original Quest. Like its predecessor, the Quest 2 is a wireless VR headset and doesn't need to be tethered to a PC to use. The tech comes in at $299 and will be shipping on October 13th.

The Quest 2 rolling out also means that Facebook will stop selling the original headset in this line of VR devices.

The Quest launched in May 2019. Within its first year in the market, consumers spent more than $100 million on Quest content. 20 titles on the platform have made $1 million in revenue, while another 10 have generated more than $2 million.

Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

