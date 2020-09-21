News

My.Games invests in mobile games developer Hypemasters

Staff Writer

My.Games' investment arm has backed US-based studio Hypemasters.

As part of the new agreement, My.Games Venture Capital (MGVC) will offer HR, marketing, operations and financial support. Through doing so, it will aid Hypemasters in the development of current and new titles alike.

Last year, the American development team released Hype City-Idle Tycoon, its first game. Currently, Hypemasters has two projects on the go - one is an unannounced real-time strategy title, while the other is Town Rivals.

"When we were looking for an investor partner for the studio, it wasn’t just about the finances. We wanted a partner with a proven games investment track record, who could help us achieve our goals," said Hypemasters co-founder Boris Kalmykov.

Investing in talent

"We are primarily interested in investing in people and talent, not just the end product," said My.Games head of MGVC Ilya Karpinsky.

"We help studios grow by removing pressure points, whether that's investment or marketing support or helping with the everyday operations of running a studio. MGVC has multiple cases in its portfolio when a team would contact us with nothing but an idea, and less than a year later that idea would become a hit game. We believe that with our help, as well as access to the larger My.Games ecosystem, Hypemasters can shoot for the stars with Hype City and their new projects."

Back in April, the Russian publisher launched a new publishing programme that was directed at hypercasual developers.


