The G-STAR B2B games event goes online this November 17-21

G-STAR is THE biggest games industry show in Korea (think Gamescom, ChinaJoy, TGS, GDC and you’ll be on the right track!). It’s also the most accessible games event in Asia and a great place to meet all the big names from the Asia-Pacific games scene.

If you aren’t looking at the Asia markets then you’re missing a lot of opportunities. The Asia-Pacific markets represent the biggest and fastest-growing parts of our $180 billion global industry. South Korea itself is in the top five, as are Japan and China. According to the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), 46.6% of the local market belongs to the mobile gaming sector.

And now it's easier than ever for the Western world to get on board, thanks to the launch of the new website at GoToGSTAR.com.

How does G-STAR work?

Much like Gamescom or ChinaJoy, the G-STAR event typically has two parts. There’s a big consumer expo and a separate business area. Usually these take place alongside each other physically in a massive conference centre in Busan, South Korea.

Due to COVID-19 however, this year the b2b segment of the show is going 100% digital, which means you can connect with the biggest names in the Korean industry and beyond, from the comfort of your laptop via digitally broadcast conference sessions (G-CON) and a matchmaking meeting system (Live Biz Matching).

Who’s there?

The show is typically a who’s who of the very biggest Korean and Asia-Pacific games companies. What’s more, unlike other shows in the West, they have genuine C-level decision-makers present and willing to meet.

Last year the G-CON conference was attended by 4,500 professionals, with 697 exhibitors and 36 countries represented. A Live Biz Matching platform will be available to arrange video meetings (it will be available this year from September 15th if you register as an Early Bird, or from October 13th for all participants).

It's an event PocketGamer.biz has attended many times and each year it's been getting bigger. In 2020, this could be your chance to connect with the Asian market without a long-haul flight. Much of the event takes place in English and the business opportunities are huge.

"G-STAR is one of my absolute favourite shows of the year," said Steel Media CEO Chris James. "It's always a great update on the Asia market - it's a wonderful city to visit, with such phenomenal hosts; this year we are excited that even more people around the world will be able to take part from wherever they are."

