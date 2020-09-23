News

Reboot Develop Blue will now take place in April 2021

By

Croatian developer conference Reboot Develop Bluehas been delayed once again due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the event will now take place in April 2021, as event organisers are "targeting what will be a hopefully safer and more predictable time in all of our lives, while also immediately negotiating with our resort/venue a backup date in early fall."

Originally, Reboot Develop Blue 2020 was scheduled to take place from April 23rd-25th.

However, like many other events, it was pushed back as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Croatian conference was given a new time slot of October 15th-17th, though the coronavirus has caused yet another setback.

Event organisers will get in touch with those who had already bought tickets within the next 14 days.


