News

Former Blizzard co-founder Mike Morhaime founds new studio, Dreamhaven

Former Blizzard co-founder Mike Morhaime founds new studio, Dreamhaven
By , Staff Writer

Blizzard Entertainment co-founder Mike Morhaime has founded a new games firm, Dreamhaven.

As reported by GamesBeat, the California-based company has already formed two new studios, Secret Door and Moonshot.

The latter will be headed up by Jason Chayes, Dustin Browder and Ben Thompson. Meanwhile, Secret Door will be led by Eric Dodds, Chris Sigaty and Alan Dabiri.

Morhaime will head up Dreamhaven as its CEO, while his wife Amy Morhaime will take on the head of operations role.

The couple worked at Blizzard until their departure in October 2018, Morhaime had been with the company since its formation in 1991.

As yet there are no details about what sort of games any of these companies will be working on, with both platform and genre up-for-grabs. 

New venture

So far, Dreamhaven has hired 27 members of staff, across all three outlets, and they are mostly former Blizzard employees.

"We're almost trying to create a haven for creators who want an environment that is development-friendly, values product, and player experience over short-term financial pressures," said Morhaime.

"We believe in the power of gaming to bring people together and as an escape of the unpleasant things that reality can bring. In that sense, it's a haven as well.

"We like the imagery of a lighthouse as a beacon, and that inspires us because we hope that Dreamhaven can be a beacon of hope to others in the industry who share our values and philosophies. There is a better way of approaching business and game creation that can work and be sustainable and be a lot of fun and yield positive results."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Sep 22nd, 2020

Former Lab Zero devs form new studio Future Club

News Jul 14th, 2020

Nifty Games opens a new studio in Chicago

News Dec 11th, 2019

Pole To Win opens new game studio - Orange Rock Studios

News Sep 17th, 2019

ESA reportedly looking to add celebrites, influencers and 10,000 consumers for E3 2020 in major overhaul

Interview Jul 2nd, 2019

Jobs in Games: Scopely’s Liz Liu on how to get a job as a people business partner

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies