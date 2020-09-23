Playdemic is bringing The Ryder Cup to Golf Clash

Playdemic has teamed up with the PGA of America and Ryder Cup Europe to bring The Ryder Cup to Golf Clash players.

As part of the partnership, the competition will be featured in-game via tournaments and exclusive items, such as a Ryder Cup ball.

The first tournament will take place from September 24th-26th, the new course, White Cliffs, has been designed specifically for Golf Clash and is set in England.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Playdemic to The Ryder Cup commercial family,” said European Ryder Cup director Guy Kinnings.

“Playdemic’s approach to creativity and innovation made them the perfect partner for us as we seek to engage new audiences across different sectors. This, coupled with The Ryder Cup’s iconic and competitive heritage, will provide fans with a unique and exciting gaming experience.”

On par

“We’re incredibly proud and excited to be working with The Ryder Cup to bring this globally-loved tournament to our Golf Clash players,” said Playdemic CEO Paul Gouge.

“The Ryder Cup has produced some of the most iconic moments in golf history, and while the actual event isn’t running this year, our players will have an opportunity to experience memorable moments on the digital course as they compete on their devices.”

This is not the first time that Playdemic has formed a partnership for Golf Clash. Last year, the firm teamed up with the UFC for an in-game golf bundle.