LAST CHANCE to save up to $380 on tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 - book now!

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital is back for its fourth installment on November 9th to 13th - and this is your last chance to save up to £380 on the price of tickets before our Super Early Bird discounts end at midnight TONIGHT!

In April this year, we decided to bring our Pocket Gamer Connects series to the digital realm in order to continuously support the games industry as we have done since our first ever event. The support for our digital conferences have been absolutely amazing and fast forward to now, we are in the run up to our fourth online conference!

And at midnight tonight, our Super Early Bird offer ends. So don’t miss out on the chance to save up to £380 and book now!

What you can expect

We have a lot in store for you this November that we can’t wait to share with you, but here’s an appetizer to get you ready for what’s to come:

Book now and save with our Super Early Bird prices

Join us again for the next installment of our event series, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, and save up to $380 with our Super Early Bird prices! Act before midnight tonight and book now!

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.