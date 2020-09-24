Roblox's Warner Music deal debuts with Ava Max record launch

Roblox has teamed up with music artist Ava Max to host a record launch party on the platform.

The singer will be the first artist to use Roblox's new Party Place.

The new feature offers a way for musicians to connect with their fans whilst showcasing their music.

Besides Ava Max, Roblox has secured an ongoing partnership with Warner Music Group that will allow artists to utilise the games platform.

Ava Max will share behind-the-scenes stories from Heaven & Hell; her recently released album.

Furthermore, she will answer questions submitted from fans around the world, before getting the party started with some of her new music. The launch party takes place on September 25th.

"I just can't wait to meet my fans on Roblox this Friday," said Max.

"I miss being able to interact with everyone in person, and I'm really excited to try this new way of connecting with them in a life-like immersive experience to share my new music. I have some surprises in store for everyone too, so don't miss this."

Party on!

"For any artist releasing an album during these times, it's important to find new and engaging ways to connect with fans. We're excited that Roblox chose Ava to kick off the platform's release party experience; it should be a lot of fun," said Artist Partner Group EVP Elyse Rogers.

Roblox vice president and global head of music Jon Vlassopulos added: "We are excited for our Launch Party with Ava Max, one of the biggest pop stars in the world right now, and we know our Roblox community will really enjoy connecting with her in such a fun and interactive way.

"This year has made it clear that artists and labels need to look for new venues and formats to introduce their music, and we can't wait to have Ava's fans celebrate her new album in the same virtual space as their favourite artist, together with their friends."

Roblox is not the first games company to welcome musicians to its platform. Earlier this year, Epic Games partnered with US rapper Travis Scott for an in-game concert in Fortnite.