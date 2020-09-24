InnerSloth cancels Among Us sequel to focus on original

InnerSloth has decided to cancel its plans for a sequel to its online multiplayer party game Among Us.

As detailed in a blog post, the company has decided to put all of its focus into Among Us, which recently exceeded 86 million downloads following an impressive spike in installs last month.

"The main reason we [were] shooting for a sequel is because the codebase of Among Us 1 is so outdated and not built to support adding so much new content," said InnerSloth.

"However, seeing how many people are enjoying Among Us 1 really makes us want to be able to support the game and take it to the next level.

"We have decided to cancel Among Us 2 and instead put all our focus into improving Among Us 1. All of the content we had planned for Among Us 2 will instead go into Among Us 1."

Fixer-upper

Currently, the company is working on fixing the servers for its game, although there is no ETA as of yet.

Furthermore, InnerSloth is going to add colourblind support, a feature that the firm believes it has "put off for far too long."

Meanwhile, given the sequel has been cancelled, the developer is going to look at adding a friends and account system to Among Us. A new stage is also in the works, among other things.