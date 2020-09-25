Amazon enters the cloud gaming market with Luna

Retail giant Amazon has entered the cloud gaming market with its streaming service, Amazon Luna.

During the Early Access period, consumers can gain access to the service, via its Luna+ channel for $5.99 per month.

At launch, various games will be available, including Resident Evil 7 and Control, with more to be added over time.

There are multiple ways to play games through Luna.

Consumers can use Fire TV, Mac and PC, or, iOS users can play through web apps. Android support will come at a later date.

Currently, consumers in the US can request an invitation to gain entry to Luna's Early Access, this can be done via the service's page here.

"We created Luna to make it easy to play great games on the devices customers already own and love," said Amazon entertainment devices and services vice president Marc Whitten.

"It's Day One for Luna—we are excited to work with gamers, streamers, and publishers like Ubisoft and Remedy Entertainment to build a great gaming experience for everyone."

Pick a channel

Amazon has chosen a channel system for its cloud gaming service. Users may pick a channel to subscribe to, thus gaining access to a variety of games.

For example, the American firm has already partnered with publishing giant Ubisoft, players that subscribe to the French company's channel will be able to play its library of games. Including, new releases such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6 at launch.

"We're proud to be working alongside Amazon on Luna, utilizing the power of cloud gaming to provide our players with another way to access our games, wherever they are," said Ubisoft senior vice president of partnerships and revenue Chris Early.

"Ubisoft's channel on Luna will allow players to experience our new releases along with many of our catalogue games while enjoying player-friendly features like Alexa and Twitch integrations."

Cloud gaming has been on the rise in recent years; the sector is expected to generate around $585 million in revenue this year. However, by 2023, the market will be worth $4.8 billion.