MEGAMIGS 2020: a virtual edition for video games experts and fans starts today

MEGAMIGS 2020, the video games industry event in Canada, kicks off today with a new formula for the year. The training and careers part of the event starts today and will continue tomorrow (September 25-26), while the business development, conferences and industry showcase part will be held November 12-13. More than 2,500 fans, international experts, commercial delegates, students, representatives of educational institutions and professionals will be virtually united to exchange on different aspects of the industry.

Sign of the sector's vitality in Quebec: in 2021, more than 2,000 job opportunities will be available in the video game industry. During the September event, students and employees will be able to know more about the future job perspectives and training programs that lead to a career in the video game industry. MEGAMIGS puts the spotlight on recruitment this year. Students will get the opportunity to ‘e-meet’ the industries’ veterans to present their portfolios and improve their career path.

In the pandemic content, the MEGAMIGS event had to be reinvented to offer a program rich in content as well as exclusive access to video games and demos. “MEGAMIGS remains a staple event in the video game industry worldwide. Like our highly creative industry, in collaboration with Productions Kaliko, we have been able to innovate and rethink the organization of a relevant and promising event for our sector”, said Nadine Gelly, Executive Director of La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec.

Montreal’s and Quebec’s video game development cluster is a booming industry recognized globally, generating more than 1G$ in economic and cultural impact, and contributed to create 13,000 jobs in the last two decades. The ecosystem is as complete as it is diverse, including key companies developing tools and providing services such as sound systems, quality assurance, localization, and more.

For more information, click here.