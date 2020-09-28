Hot Five: Zynga launches Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells, Nick Le discusses hypercasual success, and Chinese strategy games growth in the US

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

5. From The Boys to Hellboy, four years of partnerships in Legendary: Game of Heroes

N3twork's Legendary: Game of Heroes celebrated its fourth anniversary.

Therefore, as part of our live and kicking series, we spoke to N3twork production lead Danil Monsur.

4. Chinese strategy games account for 56 per cent of genre revenues in the US

Chinese strategy games are on the rise in the US, as they make up 56 per cent of the genre's revenue.

The most popular sub-genre is the 4X, games that focus on exploration, expansion, extermination and exploitation.

3. How to achieve ongoing hypercasual success despite an evolving market

While the market may be evolving, there is still an opening for hypercasual games, especially as the genre has developed in recent years.

As such, Lion Studios president Nick Le explained that hypercasual titles have become more of a business model rather than a genre.

2. Why now is the perfect time for mid-size casual studios to open up to hypercasual

Given the current state of the market, Crazy Labs COO Guy Tomer believes that now is the time to dive into hypercasual.

With 78 per cent of the top 20 most-downloaded games released in 2019 being hypercasual, there is clearly a market for the short-form titles.

1. Why Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells is "the biggest, most robust game Zynga's ever launched"

Recently, Zynga launched its new match-3 title, Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells. Featuring 1,000 levels, and a constantly updated events system, the game is set to be the biggest game launched by the American firm.