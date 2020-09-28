News

Connect with top publishers and talented indie developers at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4. Sign up now!

Connect with top publishers and talented indie developers at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4. Sign up now!
By , Special Features Editor

Europe’s biggest mobile B2B games industry conference goes online again with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 on November 9th to 13th, and with it, the Publisher SpeedMatch.

Over 1,200 games industry professionals - from C-level executives representing huge companies to small indie studios and lone developers - will log onto their computers in their home offices and connect with one another. And one of the ways they will connect with each other is through our ever-popular Publisher SpeedMatch sessions!

What does the digital Publisher SpeedMatch look like?

These sessions introduce pre-selected applicants of developers and publishers for speed-dating style meetings. These short meets aren’t designed for closing a deal, however they are great for participants to make initial contact, which can be followed up with a longer meeting either during or after the conference.

Like the rest of the content and other fringe events available at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, Publisher SpeedMatch will take place entirely over the internet alongside our online meeting platform and on UK time.

The Publisher SpeedMatch sessions are open to all qualifying attendees of our online-only conference, all you have to do is sign up here!

And if you’re not yet registered, you can do that right now and save up to $310 with our Early Bird prices if you book now.

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.


Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

Related Articles

News Sep 4th, 2020

Entries close this Monday Sept 7th for Publisher SpeedMatch at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020

News Jul 7th, 2020

Connect with top publishers and indie developers at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020. Sign up now!

News May 20th, 2020

Network with indie developers and top publishers at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2. Sign up now!

News Apr 28th, 2020

Network with top publishers and indie developers at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2. Sign up now!

News Mar 25th, 2020

Publisher SpeedMatch makes its online debut as part of the first Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies