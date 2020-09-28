Connect with top publishers and talented indie developers at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4. Sign up now!

Europe’s biggest mobile B2B games industry conference goes online again with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 on November 9th to 13th, and with it, the Publisher SpeedMatch.

Over 1,200 games industry professionals - from C-level executives representing huge companies to small indie studios and lone developers - will log onto their computers in their home offices and connect with one another. And one of the ways they will connect with each other is through our ever-popular Publisher SpeedMatch sessions!

What does the digital Publisher SpeedMatch look like?

These sessions introduce pre-selected applicants of developers and publishers for speed-dating style meetings. These short meets aren’t designed for closing a deal, however they are great for participants to make initial contact, which can be followed up with a longer meeting either during or after the conference.

Like the rest of the content and other fringe events available at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, Publisher SpeedMatch will take place entirely over the internet alongside our online meeting platform and on UK time.

The Publisher SpeedMatch sessions are open to all qualifying attendees of our online-only conference, all you have to do is sign up here!

And if you’re not yet registered, you can do that right now and save up to $310 with our Early Bird prices if you book now.

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.