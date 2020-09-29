EA comes under fire for advertising loot boxes in a kids magazine

Electronic Arts has come under fire for the promotion of FIFA loot boxes via an in-store magazine for UK retail firm Smyths Toys.

As reported by VGC, the latest version of the magazine has a step-by-step guide on building the ultimate team within FIFA, step two of which is "use FIFA points to open packs."

FIFA Points are the in-game currency for the football franchise and are used specifically to buy player packs – the series' version of loot boxes – for the ultimate team mode.

An image containing the magazine ad was placed on Twitter by user @AllFifaMistakes. However, a second image was added, demonstrating that this is not the first time that Electronic Arts has advertised FIFA microtransactions.

That's a foul

Not only has EA's move warranted a negative response on Twitter, but Reddit users have also shown their disdain for advertising loot boxes in a kid's magazine.

"Yeah I find this extremely wrong as not only is it in a kid's magazine, but they are actually saying that you should go about the game by buying points and opening packs. Normalizing in-game purchases for kids since an early age is so fucking unethical," reads a top-rated comment.

Recently, the UK government made a call for evidence regarding loot boxes, be it positive or negative, to help determine whether or not the in-game purchase option should be classed as gambling.

Last year, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) suggested that the UK parliament deem loot boxes a form of gambling, therefore meaning they need to adhere to the gambling laws. Moreover, DCMS believe children to be at risk to these purchase options.