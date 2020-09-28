Judge grants TikTok temporay protection against Trump's ban

A federal judge has backed TikTok in its battle with the Trump administration, as the short-form app is given temporary ban protection.

As reported by Business Insider, the granted injunction has prevented the US download ban from taking place, which should have come into effect last night. Last month, ByteDance made it clear that it would fight president Trump and his executive order in court.

"We're pleased that the court agreed with our legal arguments and issued an injunction preventing the implementation of the TikTok app ban. We will continue defending our rights for the benefit of our community and employees," said TikTok

"At the same time, we will also maintain our ongoing dialogue with the government to turn our proposal, which the President gave his preliminary approval to last weekend, into an agreement."

Bitter feud

TikTok has been on Donald Trump's radar since June when the Chinese app was investigated for breaching the privacy of children. Since then, the US president has been actively trying to ban the ByteDance-owned app.

However, the politician did give permission for American companies to attempt to reach a deal with TikTok. Although, this seemingly went against Trump's vendetta, as he gave the company 90 days to divest its US operations.