India's governnment not likely to bring back PUBG Mobile

The Indian government is unlikely to reinstate PUBG Mobile despite it no longer being linked to Chinese firm Tencent.

As reported by Reuters, it has been claimed that the popular battle royale game may be considered to be too violent, and thus the ban it – and 117 other Chinese apps – received will remain, for the time being at least.

"The violent nature of the game has been the cause of many complaints from all quarters. That does not change with the change in ownership rights," said an unnamed source.

Fight the fight

Due to the ban, PUBG Corp chose to cut its publishing ties with Tencent in India, in hopes of the game being brought back to the country.

Since then, the South Korean company has taken India's concerns into account and is working on a fix that will enable PUBG to make its return.

"We had initial talks with Jio Platforms to seek for cooperation opportunities, but nothing has been decided yet," said a PUBG spokeswoman.

PUBG Mobile has proven popular worldwide, having it two impressive milestones this year – 600 million downloads and $3.5 million in lifetime revenue.