Audiomob to host 'Resonate' Game Jam with $1000 grand prize

Mobile gaming ad solutions company Audiomob is hosting a game jam.

The jam is open to developers from all backgrounds and does not feature a theme - the submitted project can revolve around anything as long as it is a mobile title, and integrates Audiomob's Unity plugin.

While the main purpose of the game jam is to introduce more developers to Audiomob's non-intrusive ad format and monetisation, it also gives independent developers a chance to score some cash, promotion and an introduction to publishers.

Multiple prizes are up for grabs - the first place winner will receive $1000 plus guaranteed press coverage, while second and third place will win $200 and $100 respectively. There are also other prizes on the menu for participants. The entries will be judged by an independent panel.

“Monetisation of games should never be an afterthought for game developers," says Audiomob CEO and co-founder Christian Facey.

"Today’s adtech solutions are increasingly created to help and work with the game developer that puts the UX at the forefront of their monetisation strategy. Unintrusive ad solutions are new players on the block and they are here to stay. And Rewarded Audio is leading the pack.”

Submissions are open until the 9th October, and the jam itself will run from the 9th to the 16th October. To get involved, head over the entry page.