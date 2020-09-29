Onion Soup Interactive launches Nippon Marathon 2 Kickstarter campaign

Indie developer Onion Soup Interactive has launched a Kickstarter campaign for Nippon Marathon 2.

The game will serve as a sequel to Nippon Marathon, which was first released in 2018. The game will come to Steam and Nintendo Switch and will see players race across the world in a variety of locations from around the globe such as the UK, France and the USA.

Moreover, the sequel will feature new weapons such as a shuriken star fruit and new character moves, as well as the return of party games.

One such obstacle course features the Houses of Parliament in London, meaning players can literally run through prime minister Boris Johnson.

“As the Nippon Marathon kicks off in London, we just had to include the Houses of Parliament. I mean, who wouldn’t want to barge through PMQs dressed in a lobster onesie,” said Onion Soup Interactive lead developer Andy Madin.

Back it up

For those who wish to back the project, you can do so via the campaign page. At the time of writing, Nippon Marathon 2 has secured £3,590 ($4,618) of its £32,000 ($41,167), from 43 backers.

People that back the game have the chance to unlock exclusive in-game content, though they will need to take part in the social media game Snuguru’s Mystery Quest, which will run alongside the campaign.

Furthermore, early bird pledgers will be given access to the closed beta, although this offer is limited to 300 people.