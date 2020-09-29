News

Nintendo brings back Animal Crossing Amiibo cards

By , Staff Writer

Nintendo has brought back its Animal Crossing Amiibo cards.

As announced via Twitter (below), the cards will be available through select retailers and will come with a price tag of $5.99 per pack.

Various cards are available, from series one to four, and each one allows players to invite characters to live on their island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Consumers can keep track of their Amiibo cards via their Nintendo accounts, and they can also create wishlists.

Broadening horizons

Since being released in March this year, Nintendo's life simulation title Animal Crossing: New Horizons has seen great success.

Within 11 days of release, the game shifted an impressive 11.77 million units. Furthermore, by May, New Horizons had sold nearly four million copies in Japan alone.

Furthermore, the game won big at the recent Japan Game Awards, where it took home the Grand Award, The Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry accolade, and was one of 10 games to receive an Award for Excellence.


