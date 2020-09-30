News

Epic and Apple will not go before a jury

Epic and Apple will not go before a jury
By , Staff Writer

Epic Games and Apple have chosen to forgo a trial with a jury.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the companies discussed the suggestion made by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, and have decided to not follow her advice on the matter. However, it is worth noting that Apple did want a trial by jury when it filed its counterclaim.

"Epic and Apple have met and conferred, and the parties agree that Epic's claims and Apple's counterclaims should be tried by court, and not by a jury," reads a joint statement.

"Therefore, with Epic's consent, Apple hereby withdraws its demand for a jury trial. The parties respectfully request that the case – including any claims and counterclaims – proceed to a bench trial on a schedule determined by the court."

See you in court

Earlier this week, Epic and Apple had their first hearing with the judge, allowing both firms to present arguments regarding the temporary restraining order requested by the Fortnite creator.

During which, not only did Gonzalez Rogers suggest a jury, she also questioned Epic on why Apple taking a 30 per cent commission is so wrong, given it is an industry-standard.

The American games giant first filed an antitrust suit against Apple in August, following the removal of Fortnite from the App Store. The iOS creator did not take kindly to Epic's attempt to bypass the commission costs. Therefore, the game was booted.

 


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Sep 29th, 2020

US judge advises Apple and Epic to go before a jury

News Sep 17th, 2020

Apple asks the court to prevent Epic's Fortnite injunction

News Sep 9th, 2020

Apple files counterclaim against Epic over Fortnite's direct payment option

News Sep 7th, 2020

Epic asks court to force Apple to reinstate Fortnite

News Aug 25th, 2020

Epic gains temporary protection against Apple for Unreal Engine

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies