News

Twitch launches new music tool packed with free-to-use tunes

Twitch launches new music tool packed with free-to-use tunes
By , Editor

Twitch has unveiled a new creator tool that will surely be music to every streamer's ears.

Soundtrack is a new music library built into the Twitch platform containing songs and curated playlists that are copyright-free and cleared to be used during live broadcasts. 

The new addition is a fix to a common issue on Twitch - streamers cannot broadcast music to their audience unless they have the rights or authority to do so. Soundtrack aims to alleviate that problem, giving broadcasters access to a vast, pre-approved library of tracks that are completely cleared to play.

Music on Twitch has gotten rockier in recent months, speared by a string of copyright strikes handed out to creators back in June. In some cases, creators received copyright strikes on archived VODs dating back several years.

Playlists and stations featured within Soundtrack are curated by Twitch, as well as selected Twitch and industry partners. The feature already boasts the support of popular music labels including Monstercat, CDBaby, Nuclear Blast and Repost by Soundcloud. 

Image: Twitch blog

A Soundtrack beta launches today, compatible with OBS Studio v26. Support for Streamlabs and Twitch Studios is on the way. While the beta will be limited, streamers can join a waiting list to express their interest in trying the feature out.

Tags:
Danielle Partis
Danielle Partis
Editor

Danielle Partis is acting editor of PocketGamer.biz and former editor of InfluencerUpdate.biz. She was named Journalist of the Year at the MCV Women in Games Awards 2019, as well as in the MCV 30 under 30 2020. Prior to Steel Media, she wrote about music and games at Team Rock.

Related Articles

News Aug 21st, 2020

Twitch introduces a new version of Drops

News Mar 27th, 2020

Enthusiast Gaming joins forces with Twitch to raise money against COVID-19

News Aug 13th, 2019

Twitch CEO apologises to Ninja for pornography recommendation on his old channel

News Aug 9th, 2019

Twitch launches first-party streaming software Twitch Studio

News Apr 16th, 2019

Twitch karaoke game Twitch Sings is now available to everyone

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies