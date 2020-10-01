Twitch launches new music tool packed with free-to-use tunes

Twitch has unveiled a new creator tool that will surely be music to every streamer's ears.

Soundtrack is a new music library built into the Twitch platform containing songs and curated playlists that are copyright-free and cleared to be used during live broadcasts.

The new addition is a fix to a common issue on Twitch - streamers cannot broadcast music to their audience unless they have the rights or authority to do so. Soundtrack aims to alleviate that problem, giving broadcasters access to a vast, pre-approved library of tracks that are completely cleared to play.

Music on Twitch has gotten rockier in recent months, speared by a string of copyright strikes handed out to creators back in June. In some cases, creators received copyright strikes on archived VODs dating back several years.

Playlists and stations featured within Soundtrack are curated by Twitch, as well as selected Twitch and industry partners. The feature already boasts the support of popular music labels including Monstercat, CDBaby, Nuclear Blast and Repost by Soundcloud.

Image: Twitch blog

A Soundtrack beta launches today, compatible with OBS Studio v26. Support for Streamlabs and Twitch Studios is on the way. While the beta will be limited, streamers can join a waiting list to express their interest in trying the feature out.