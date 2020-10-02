FREE entry for games industry jobseekers with careers week at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, Nov 9-13

Looking for the next step in your professional career? Or are you searching for fantastic talent to add to your team? Join us for Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 taking place in the week of November 9th to 13th.

The games industry, by its nature, is always in a state of flux, even more so due to the COVID-19 crisis. In order to support jobseekers during this difficult time, we’re hosting another Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week to run during our fourth digital conference this November.

And the best bit is that jobseekers can attend free!

What can you expect from the Careers Week?

A digital jobs board listing on the main event channel

A mail-out of key vacancies to all attendees

A daily ‘recruitment hour’ in the Discord channel where recruiters and job-seekers can gather

A virtual jobs fair (match-making event where we connect job seekers with recruiters)

Focused ‘recruitment’ talks, panels and roundtables

Supporting editorial coverage on PocketGamer.biz

How can I get involved?

1) Jobseekers join us for free!

We are making a number of jobseeker tickets available free to people currently out of work due to the current climate and looking for a new role.

This will not only give you access to the specific recruitment opportunities, but also all other aspects of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital Digital #4 including five days of professional talks and panels, the meeting platform and more!

So if you’re a jobseeker looking for their next opportunity, you can apply for a pass to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 right here.

2) Recruiters welcome!

We have a range of free and paid opportunities for businesses looking to hire new talent.

If you would like more information about premium recruitment opportunities, sponsorship or get involved in some other way, please contact chris@steelmedia.co.uk.

Contact us by using this form to share your vacancies with the games industry.

Not a jobseeker?

If you’re not a jobseeker or want guaranteed access to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 - including Careers Week - you can register for your tickets now and save more than $310 with our Early Bird prices.

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.