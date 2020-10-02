News

BAME in Games launches and sets up mentorship initiative

By , Staff Writer

Advocacy group BAME in Games has officially launched and started a mentorship programme.

As detailed in its LinkedIn page, the group exists to encourage more diverse talent to work both with the games industry, and the wider entertainment industry.

The initiative has already garnered supportive partnerships with Electric Square, Studio Gobo and Developing Minds. Together, the organisations have created the Games Digital Mentorship Programme.

As part of the programme, one-to-one mentorship will be offered mentor support with the aim of helping individuals to reach their goals within the games industry.

If you are interested in joining the programme, be it as a mentor or mentee, you can do so here. The Games Digital Mentorship programme is free to join.

 


