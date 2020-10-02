Zynga partners with the American Cancer Society for #WordsWithHope

Zynga's Words With Friends has partnered with the American Cancer Society for its second #WordsWithHope initiative.

The month-long initiative is designed to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout the month of October, on its social media channels and within Words With Friends, Zynga will select a word of hope as its "Word of the Day."

Furthermore, each word's definition will be provided by an influential figure that has been touched by breast cancer in some capacity.

It will raise awareness for the significance of being screened for early detection of the illness. Moreover, it is also a chance to celebrate those who have tackled breast cancer.

"Words matter and #WordsWithHope is a creative way to increase awareness about the importance of breast cancer screening and early detection as well as the promising research and support services available to patients and survivors through the American Cancer Society," said the American Cancer Society COO Kris Kim.

"Through this collaboration with Zynga during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we can use empowering words and stories to advance our vision of a world without cancer."

#WordsWithHope

"We know that in the U.S. alone, one in eight women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis in her lifetime, and women of colour are disproportionately affected," said Words With Friends senior vice president Deepthi Menon.

"With COVID-19 making it harder to connect to our support systems, we thought it vital to partner with the American Cancer Society to provide our community of players with the support they deserve. Our players have formed incredibly strong bonds over the years, and their courage, humour and grit is second to none. Their stories inspire us to continue to build a game they love, and we're honoured to be joined by these magnificent individuals and to offer support for a cause that connects so many."

Recently, Zynga finalised its acquisition of hypercasual games specialist Rollic.