Get early access to the mobile games developer trends survey results from this Wednesday October 7th by signing up to our events mailing list!

Since 2014 it’s been our ambition to regularly produce a Mobile Games Developer Trends Survey, so we can take the temperature of the industry, and see how things have changed.

And over the course of late July to the end of August, we brought back the survey to understand and share with you the hottest games industry trends. And you can get those very results early by signing up to our events mailing list!

What benefits do subscribers get?

As well as exclusive access to our Mobile Games Developer Trends Survey 2020 and other industry data, mail subscribers benefit from:

Access to our monthly competition where one lucky winner receives a FREE pair of tickets to our next conference: Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

Subscriber-only discounts

Early access about all of our events and initiatives before anyone else!

Early access to unmissable content; see fantastic seminars, talks and fireside chats before they are published on our official YouTube channel

Exclusive industry insights, reports and data, direct to your inbox

Sign up now

To receive all these mailing list subscriber benefits and to see the survey report before anyone else, make sure you sign up now.