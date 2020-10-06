News

Niantic to help 1,000 small businesses through Pokemon Go sponsorship

By , Staff Writer

Niantic has officially launched its Local Business Recovery Initiative to aid small businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19.

The initiative was first announced back in June, as the Pokemon Go creator called upon its community to nominate small local businesses, of which 1,000 would be selected from around the world for the programme.

Over 38,000 businesses were nominated, with the 1,000 that was selected coming from five different countries - Japan, the US, Canada, Mexico and the UK.

Those that have entered the programme will be sponsored in-game locations, such as PokeStops or Gyms within Pokemon Go.

In the spotlight

Furthermore, the businesses could also appear in other Niantic titles and will soon be able to run promotional campaigns.

“Niantic’s Local Business Recovery Initiative is designed to spotlight many local businesses beloved by players and which have been negatively impacted by the global pandemic,” said Niantic senior product manager for sponsorships Carla Li.

“Becoming a sponsored location will drive awareness and aid in the recovery of both the businesses and the communities which they serve.”


