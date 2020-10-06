Gameloft and Asus team up to bring immersive gaming experiences to ROG Phone 3

Games developer and publisher Gameloft has teamed up with Asus for an immersive experience on ROG Phone 3 devices.

Through the partnership, games from the French firm, such as Asphalt 9: Legends, Modern Combat 5: Blackout, Dungeon Hunter 5 and Dungeon Hunter Champions, will be optimised to make the most of the ROG TwinView Dock 3, an accessory for the device that allows dual-screen gaming.

To create an immersive experience, the TwinView Dock 3 allows the game to be played on one screen, whilst offering further in-game information via the second screen.

"Exploring different approaches and providing distinctive features for mobile gaming has always been our ultimate goal," said Asus general manager for smartphone business unit Bryan Chang.

"With ROG TwinView Dock 3's unique dual-screen setup, gamers have a new way to play and interact with their games on ROG Phone 3. Thanks to the incredible team at Gameloft for making their astounding games fully support the dual-screen feature on ROG TwinView Dock 3, allowing more immersive gameplay and creating a special gaming experience like no other."

Push the limits

"At Gameloft, we are always trying to push the boundaries of videogames, and we rely on a strong tech expertise that allows us to master our partners' ecosystems and devices," said Gameloft global business development director Henry Pan.

"With ASUS ROG Phone 3's advanced technology, we were able to finely tune four Gameloft's hits to take the most out of this powerful gaming phone and offer an incredible experience for the players."

Last month, the games firm acquired interactive series specialist The Other Guys.