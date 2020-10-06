News

Gameloft and Asus team up to bring immersive gaming experiences to ROG Phone 3

Gameloft and Asus team up to bring immersive gaming experiences to ROG Phone 3
By , Staff Writer

Games developer and publisher Gameloft has teamed up with Asus for an immersive experience on ROG Phone 3 devices.

Through the partnership, games from the French firm, such as Asphalt 9: Legends, Modern Combat 5: Blackout, Dungeon Hunter 5 and Dungeon Hunter Champions, will be optimised to make the most of the ROG TwinView Dock 3, an accessory for the device that allows dual-screen gaming.

To create an immersive experience, the TwinView Dock 3 allows the game to be played on one screen, whilst offering further in-game information via the second screen.

"Exploring different approaches and providing distinctive features for mobile gaming has always been our ultimate goal," said Asus general manager for smartphone business unit Bryan Chang.

"With ROG TwinView Dock 3's unique dual-screen setup, gamers have a new way to play and interact with their games on ROG Phone 3. Thanks to the incredible team at Gameloft for making their astounding games fully support the dual-screen feature on ROG TwinView Dock 3, allowing more immersive gameplay and creating a special gaming experience like no other."

Push the limits

"At Gameloft, we are always trying to push the boundaries of videogames, and we rely on a strong tech expertise that allows us to master our partners' ecosystems and devices," said Gameloft global business development director Henry Pan.

"With ASUS ROG Phone 3's advanced technology, we were able to finely tune four Gameloft's hits to take the most out of this powerful gaming phone and offer an incredible experience for the players."

Last month, the games firm acquired interactive series specialist The Other Guys.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Sep 5th, 2019

Gameloft and Madfinger are teaming up with Asus for ROG Phone II exclusive content

Interview Apr 24th, 2020

Staying agile in an ever-changing industry: Gameloft chiefs look back on the company's 20 years in games

News Mar 16th, 2020

Asphalt 9: Legends breaks four million downloads on Switch

News Dec 18th, 2019

Disney Magic Kingdoms calls on the force with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker update

as News Aug 2nd, 2019

Tencent and Qualcomm team up to work on various mobile technologies

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies